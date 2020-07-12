Madi Teeuws Sizzles In A Teeny Marble Bikini Top By A Retro Volkswagen Camper Van

Social media star Madi Teeuws floored her 535,000 Instagram followers after posting a series of pictures where she wore the tiniest of bikini tops.

The bikini top was a classic triangle style, with a deep plunging neckline that flaunted the Deal or No Deal star’s décolletage. The ties were a skimpy string style, and formed a halter design by being fasted at the back of her neck.

The pattern of the bikini top was a trendy marble pattern. The colors used in the design were black and white, adding a monochromatic aesthetic to the otherwise colorful pictures.

Sure to flaunt her toned torso, Teeuws coupled the bikini top with a pair of black sweatpants. They featured a Moto detail just below the knee, adding a touch of edginess to the outfit, as well as a SoulCycle logo at the ankle. Though the pants were somewhat loose fitting, an elastic waistband cinched right above Teeuws’s hips to showcase her hourglass figure.

Teeuws also had a black zip-up hoodie, though she only wore the garment in some of the pictures. When she did, the model was sure to leave it unzipped so that followers could get full view of her enviable curves.

Last but not least, Teeuws completed the look with a pair of white Converse-style sneakers and a pair of trendy round Ray-Ban sunglasses. She wore her hair up into a messy top-knot, with a number of escaped wisps of hair expertly framing her face.

Keeping with the casual vibes of the shot, Teeuws appeared to wear little — if any — makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

The background for the pictures was a retro Volkswagen camper van. The vehicle was a bright yellow color, a fun contrast against the black and white of Teeuws’s outfit and the bright blue sky beyond.

For the final touch, Teeuws held a beige thermos in the pictures, and even posed by taking a sip in one shot. In her caption, the model explained that she loved using the beverage container to enjoy green juices and lattes on-the-go.

Fans loved the latest update, awarding the post close to 18,000 likes and around 200 comments.

“Perfection,” proclaimed one awestruck fan, adding a heart-eye face emoji.

“Just the most beautiful women in the world,” echoed a second, along with a plethora of emoji including two pink hearts and a tulip symbol.

“You look like Lara Croft here,” raved a third, concluding the comment with a fire emoji.

“Gorgeous as always,” gushed a fourth.

Teeuws had previously floored fans after showing off her enviable figure in both a black bikini and lingerie in a “then and now” post, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.