Olivia Culpo Gets Flirty In An Unbuttoned Yellow Outfit In New Instagram Photo

Olivia Culpo has been keeping her Instagram fans engaged with a variety of personal and professional photos as of late, and her newest share appeared to be of the former. She posed inside a well-decorated space and exuded lots of flirty vibes in a bright outfit.

The photo was cropped from her hips up so it was hard to discern all of the details of her ensemble, but it looked like a jumpsuit or a dress. The top of the piece featured a collared neckline and long sleeves with buttons down the middle. It also had two pockets on her chest, and she left the ensemble undone and tugged at it with her left hand. The tag noted that it was from an Australian brand named Acler.

The model glanced at the camera with a coy expression on her face with her lips slightly parted, and her impeccable makeup application added glam to her look. It appeared to include silver eyeshadow with pink highlights under her brows, a small black cat-eye, and long lashes. She also looked to be rocking dark pink blush and light pink lipstick. Her accessories included a thin gold necklace that was twisted inches above her cleavage and hugged her figure. Moreover, her white manicure popped in the shot.

She tagged many people behind the photoshoot, including makeup artist Liz Castellanos, hairstylist Justine Marjan, and hair extension artist Priscilla Valles.

The photo has been popular so far, and it’s racked up over 85,000 likes in the past four hours. Her fans also flooded the comments section and send their love to the sensation.

“You look so amazing my beautiful and goddess queen. YELLOW LOOKS AMAZING ON YOU,” exclaimed a supporter.

“Yellow was made for you,” gushed a second admirer.

In addition, one eagle-eyed fan had a specific question for Olivia.

“Please may I ask where you purchased your kitchen pendant lights? Would like to get similar ones. Thank you,” they wrote.

Others responded to her caption.

“Better, much better after seeing this,” raved a fourth devotee.

Olivia also tantalized her followers with a couple of sultry bikini photos that she shared yesterday. There were two images in the series, and she was photographed sitting in shallow ocean waters. She rocked a ruffled white bikini top with a matching bottom, and accessorized with a thin gold body chain that brought attention to her cleavage and toned abs. She also accessorized with dark tinted circular sunglasses and a short necklace with many turquoise charms.