Draya Michele Pops Her Booty In Tight Mini Dress On Instagram

Draya Michele took to her Instagram page today to share a flirty new snap of herself striking an eye-catching pose. She rocked a tight black mini dress and popped her booty for the occasion, emphasizing her curvy figure and glancing at the camera with a coy expression.

She stood with her left shoulder facing the camera and propped out her left leg in front. She bent her knees slightly and leaned forward, leaving her lower back arched and putting her derrière on show. She placed her hands by her knee and gave a hint of a smile.

Her ensemble had thick straps and hugged her every curve, and she completed her outfit with a pair of strappy black sandals. Her gold accessories were hard to miss, including spiraling drop earrings, a necklace, bracelets, and an anklet. Moreover, her white pedicure popped in the shot and her glamorous makeup application added color to her look. It apparently included light eyeshadow under her brows, long dark lashes, dark blush, and red glossy lipstick.

Draya wore her hair slicked back into a low bun, and she was photographed in front of a white wall. She stood on light stone flooring next to what looked like a brown welcome mat. It was hard to discern what time of day the photo was taken, but she was well-lit and her skin glowed.

She noted via a tag that the dress was from Fashion Nova, but didn’t disclose her location using a geotag. Fans can only hope for a new update with a geotag, as she’s apparently enjoying herself on vacation right now.

In the past four hours since it went live, the picture has been liked over 129,900 times. Her admirers had seemingly only nice things to say in the comments section.

“I see you ain’t gone take ya foot off the gas,” joked a devotee.

“My woman crush,” declared a second follower.

“Baby you be going crazyyyy,” exclaimed a third admirer.

“Yaasss just got me some of both,” noted another social media user, responding to her caption.

The model also captured her fan’s attention yesterday with another flirty snap, that time with a bikini pic of herself in a neon two-piece. She stood in a pool and faced the camera straight-on with the water beaded all over her body. Her skimpy bikini clung to her chest and the bright tone offered a vibrant, summery vibe. She wore her hair slicked back behind her shoulders and wore a pair of large gold hoop earrings and two necklaces.