Republican Group Slams Donald Trump As ‘Most Corrupt President In US History’

In an advertisement released on Saturday, Republican group the Lincoln Project slammed President Donald Trump as the “most corrupt president in U.S. history,” Raw Story reported.

“It’s not a campaign, it’s a billion-dollar criminal enterprise,” the narrator can be heard saying, as images of former Trump advisers flash on the screen.

Republican operatives Paul Manafort, Mike Flynn, Rick Gates, Michael Cohen, George Papadopoulos and Roger Stone — all of whom are current or former convicts and, at some point, worked for Trump — are featured in the brief video clip.

The ad also referenced former Republican President Richard Nixon, saying that “Nixon was bad, but Trump is worse.”

“Trump is the most corrupt president in U.S. history. There’s only one way to end the Trump crime spree — throw him and his crooks out of office.”

The Lincoln Project released the ad less than 24 hours after Trump commuted Stone’s sentence.

Stone was convicted of obstruction of justice, witness tampering and lying to the United States Congress during its investigations into Russian election interference. The president commuted the operative’s sentence on Friday, prompting strong backlash from Democratic politicians.

Trump was reportedly reluctant to commute Stone’s sentence, and Attorney General William Barr advised him against doing so. However, those supportive of the 67-year-old Republican strategist reportedly lobbied the president to take action, with some using platforms such as Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show to sway his opinion.

In a statement, the Lincoln Project’s executive director Sarah Lenti, said that the president’s decision to intervene in the Stone case “sent a message to all would-be Trump co-conspirators: protect Trump, and he’ll protect you.”

“This administration’s inner circle of convicted felons cannot have another chance to bury our country into the ground any further than they already have,” Lenti added.

The group — which consists of prominent conservatives opposed to Trump — has released a slew of similar advertisements, criticizing the commander-in-chief and expressing support for the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Earlier this month, the super PAC released a Russian-language ad, suggesting that Trump has been endorsed by Vladimir Putin. The ad highlighted the Kremlin’s efforts to aid Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Lincoln Project is not the only Republican group opposed to the president. A number of similar organizations has reportedly gained traction in Washington. Earlier this month, George W. Bush administration officials launched their own organization, 43 Alumni for Biden.

The groups are reportedly part of a coordinated effort to make Trump a one-term president.