Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Curves In A Matching Set On Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou took to her Instagram account on Saturday, July 11, to share a three-photo update with her fans. In the images, Kylie Jenner’s best friend posed in a matching, two-piece set that showcased her hourglass figure.

The model wore a white halter top that stood out brightly against her sun-kissed skin. The garment featured a plunging neckline and a band that curved all the way around her midriff, showing off her bare back.

She paired the top with a white miniskirt made up of the same material as the shirt. Her white, strappy sandals finished off the look.

As for her jewelry, Stassie accessorized with her usual bevy of gold jewelry, including two bracelets and a watch.

Her chocolate tresses cascaded down her back and one shoulder in loose waves.

In all three snapshots, Stassie kneeled down, arching her back, flaunting her chest, and popping her derriere. In the first picture, she stared directly at the camera, a “come hither” look on her face. Her mouth was closed in a slight, seductive smile.

The second photo depicted the model tossing her head back as a big grin crept over her face, her pearly white teeth on display. The third snap was more like the first, featuring Stassie wearing a serious expression on her face, giving the camera bedroom eyes.

She seemed to wear an animal-print design on her fingernails, while her toenails were lacquered with a white polish, matching her outfit.

Her brown brows looked to be groomed, shaped, and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her arctic blue eyes. Her lids seemed to be dusted with an orange hue. Her feathery lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara. They fanned outwards and curled upwards.

It looked as if she wore a warm, pink blush on her cheeks, which accentuated her cheekbones and made them pop.

She appeared to wear a rosy pink hue on her lips.

In the comments section of the post, Stassie’s 8.6 million followers reacted positively to her latest Instagram share. While some fans opted to comment with rows of heart-eye emoji, others left lengthier messages for the star.

“Stunning,” gushed one follower, punctuating their comment with a starry-eyed and a sparkle emoji.

“Goddess,” shared another, including two pink hearts.

“Imagine looking like this,” mused a third fan, following up their comment with a crying face.

“Damn babe!!” exclaimed a fourth social media user.

As of press time, the photo set was double-tapped more than 402,000 times and received upwards of 1,700 comments.