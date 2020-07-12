Alexa Collins Shows Off Sideboob In Sexy New Instagram Pic

Alexa Collins has been keeping her Instagram fans updated with a ton of summery new photos as of late, and she kept it rolling with her newest share from today. The blonde struck a pose wearing nothing but a pair of shimmery pants, and her topless look allowed her to showcase her sideboob.

She posed standing up and angling her back toward the camera. She raised her right hand in front of herself as she held onto a bikini top, and there was a clothesline with four other swimsuit pieces clipped on. They were leopard-print and blue bikini tops and bottoms.

Alexa placed her left hand on her chest to censor herself for social media, although she left little to the imagination with her pose. She also propped out her right leg in front and bent her knees and glanced back at the camera with a sultry look.

She wore her hair pulled back into a casual bun, and her luxurious, curly bangs framed her face. Her makeup application appeared to include peach eyeshadow, dark lashes, blush, and glossy pink lipstick.

The wall behind her was a neutral tan color, and it contrasted dramatically against her shimmery pants. These had a high-waited cut with a tight fit, and her derrière was on show. The fabric was blue with sparkling light green accents throughout, including on her lower back and on the back of her upper thighs.

The post has racked up over 25,200 likes since it was shared 12 hours ago, and the comments section was filled with compliments from her adoring devotees.

In the caption, the model promoted her collaboration with Poema Swim, and noted that items have been restocked recently. She also noted the brand via a tag in the post.

In addition, Alexa sizzled in a summery tropical-print maxi dress in another Instagram update from yesterday. She struck a pose on a patio with faded wooden flooring, and behind her was a small pool. Her dress was green with colorful leaves on it, and it featured high slits that allowed her to showcase her toned and long legs. She completed her outfit with a pair of chunky platform sandals and propped out her left leg out to the side.