Reese Witherspoon Dances To Son Deacon Phillippe’s New Song As He Hides His Face

Reese wanted to create a TikTok dance for Deacon's romantic pop tune, and he didn't look excited about her first attempt at it.

Reese Witherspoon was clearly one proud mama in the video that she uploaded to her Instagram account on Saturday. The 44-year-old Legally Blonde star filmed her reaction as she listened to her son’s new song, but she seemingly got a little too excited for his taste.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Deacon Phillippe, 16, composed the single “Long Run,” a romantic pop song that features vocals by singer Nina Nesbitt. Deacon, whose father is Cruel Intentions star Ryan Phillippe, just worked on the music.

Reese showed her Instagram followers that she was a fan of the tune’s beat by bopping her head along to the music as she and Deacon sat together outside on a porch. The Morning Show actress was showing off her effortless summer style by rocking a blue wrap dress that featured a vertical striped pattern. The garment had flirty flutter sleeves and a tie around the waist. As for Deacon, his outfit included a blue Philadelphia Phillies jersey.

As Deacon played his song for Reese, she raised her arms up in the air and began dancing in her seat. She suddenly stopped, gasped, and clapped one hand on her son’s shoulder. A cartoon light bulb graphic popped up on the screen to mark the moment that she came up with what she seemingly saw as a brilliant idea.

“Deacon! I should make up a TikTok dance for this song,” Reese said.

Deacon immediately let his mother know that he was not on board with this idea. He hid his face behind his hand as he begged her not to go through with it.

“Oh god. No, mom,” he said.

Deacon repeated the word “No” two more times, but Reese was already up and out of her seat. The teen could only laugh and cover up his face again as his mom swayed her body from side-to-side with one arm up in the air. Her brief freestyle routine also included making a slicing motion across her collarbones with her hand.

A large number of celebrities witnessed Deacon getting embarrassed by his mom.

“We mortify them, but it’s from pure love! Way to go Deacon!” wrote actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

“Makes me smile so broadly. Congratulations!” said Reese’s Cruel Intentions costar Selma Blair.

“Great song and DANCE,” remarked Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer.

A number of Reese’s followers remarked on how much Deacon looks like her. Fans also can’t seem to get over the uncanny resemblance between Reese and her 20-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe.

“This is so adorable! He’s so handsome and he looks so much like you,” read one response to Reese’s video.