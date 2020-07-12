The Best Way For The Fantastic Four To Enter The MCU, According To Marvel’s Scientist

The arrival of the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is imminent, probably. Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige confirmed they were working on something for the superhero group at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con. The studio finally owns the rights to Johnny Storm, Sue Storm, Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, and their many adversaries after acquiring them back from FOX. 2015’s Fantastic Four film was a major let down to fans and critics alike, so moviegoers are more than excited to see what the MCU will do with the beloved foursome.

How the Fantastic Four are going to enter the MCU is still a mystery, but the studio’s science consultant has some thoughts. Dr. Clifford Johnson has consulted for the studio on Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame, and he is sharing what he believes is the best idea for the Fantastic Four going forward. The doctor recently dished to IndieWire, and his suggestion doesn’t sound too shabby.

“Wakanda and the Fantastic Four should connect at the beginning, and I know how to do it. I think it would be a cool wink to the comics and another way to show diversity in science to have the entry point of the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe happen because the Wakandans discover them in some extra dimension and bring them into the MCU. If they call me, I’m willing to go to town on that.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige discusses Phase 4 and beyond at 2019’s SDCC. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

With Black Panther 2 arriving in 2022, this suggestion has a lot of merit to it. The MCU’s Fantastic Four project has no premiere date, title, or even an actor attached to it, so it means it’s definitely coming after Black Panther’s upcoming sequel. It’s possible the group could be introduced or hinted at during the end-credits to Black Panther 2, or they could play a small role in the film as well.

A Fantastic Four film isn’t confirmed for Phase 4 or Phase 5 either, so it’s entirely possible they might make a debut in the very far away Phase 6. Black Panther 2 will take place in Phase 5, along with the untitled Captain Marvel sequel. Only six movies will make up Phase 4 which kicks off with Black Widow this November and concludes with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness on March 5, 2022. This would also be a possibility for the Fantastic Four’s entrance given the introduction of the multiverse within the MCU.

For now, one of the only rumors connected to the project is John Krasinki’s potential casting as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic.