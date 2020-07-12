Alexandra Cane Puts Curvy Booty On Show In Thong Bikini

Alexandra Cane took to her Instagram feed to share a hot new photo showing off her figure today. She rocked a thong bikini for the occasion and struck a sexy pose while outside, standing next to a white building.

She stood with her back facing the camera, and placed her right hand high above her on the side of a blindingly white wall. She propped out her left foot in front and stood on her toes, arching her back to emphasize her curvy derrière.

The light color of the building contrasted dramatically against her deeply tanned body, and her skin glowed in the bright sunlight that lit her up for the snap. Alexandra closed her eyes for the image and appeared to be soaking up the summery vibes.

Her bikini was a light brown tone and complemented her skin tone well, and her thong had straps that rested high on her hips.

The model wore her hair down in large, loose waves and her locks were brushed around her right shoulder. Her accessories included a bracelet and rings, and her makeup application seemingly included dark blush and pink lipstick.

Behind her was a scenic view and the area was enclosed by a low stone wall. Further beyond it was a white building and what looked like a glimpse of the ocean peeked through.

The image appeared to be a throwback photo as she noted in the caption that she had recently booked her next solo trip. It would explain her extra long hairstyle, as in all of her recent photos, she has rocked her signature bob cut with a vintage inspiration.

There was no geotag to reveal her exact location, although it seems likely that it was taken on another solo trip to an incredible destination.

The post has been available for 13 hours, and it has received over 59,700 likes. Her admirers had apparently only nice things to say about the eye-catching share.

“Seriously, doesn’t get any hotter!” gushed a follower.

Others responded to her caption.

“I need a solo trip away. Don’t know where though. Any suggestions for me?” wondered a curious fan.

“Ooh where are you going? Love that you take solo trips!” exclaimed another social media user.

“Croatia in September omg Huey [sic] hurry hurry and I wanna look like that when I go!” shared a fourth supporter.

The model showed off her figure in a tiny bikini in another snap from January 27, that time sharing a photo from her solo trip to Cuba.