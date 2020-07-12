Sara Underwood Slays In A Fishnet Jumpsuit & Shares The ‘Cutest Surprise Ever’

Sara Underwood had some fabulous stuff to share with her Instagram followers on Saturday, and they were not left feeling disappointed. The model shared two photos in her latest upload and she definitely left people anxious to see more.

The blond beauty wore a very unique ensemble for this set of photos. She noted that the main garment was a Fashion Nova jumpsuit which was black mesh.

The “Catch of the Day” jumpsuit featured a bandeau top with spaghetti straps, a black panty lining, and fishnet mesh from top to bottom. Sara had a flannel shirt tied around her waist and a mustard-yellow scarf tying back her blond tresses.

She also appeared to be barefoot as she sat on a wood fence with some gorgeous rock formations in the background.

In the first photo, Sara had her head tilted and she gazed directly toward the camera. In her caption, she urged her followers to swipe to the next photo to check out something she teased would be worth the effort.

The second photo in Sara’s post showed that she had her puppy Homer snuggled in close to her. The crop of this photo was closer in than the first, showing Sara sticking her tongue out and squeezing her eyes closed to give off a silly expression. The fishnet jumpsuit did allow Sara to flaunt a bit of cleavage and it provided some teasing glimpses at the rest of her fantastic physique as well.

“Lol, what a great shot. Cute outfit too,” one of Sara’s fans commented.

“Such a beauty and love the playful shot with the pup!” another fan declared.

Sara has now crossed the threshold of 9 million followers on Instagram and they were more than happy to show this post a lot of love. Over the course of the day, more than 60,000 fans liked the post and almost 400 comments were added too.

“Omg that is the best pic ever,” a follower praised, adding several heart emoji to his comment.

“Wow you are so beautiful absolutely gorgeous,” someone else wrote.

The stunning model has developed a reputation for sharing sultry, revealing snapshots on her Instagram page. She regularly graces the feeds of her fans with sexy photos showcasing her curves while she wears bikinis, lingerie, and sometimes, virtually nothing at all.

Homer has made a few prior appearances on Sara’s page too over the course of the past few months since he joined her. Based on the reactions to these new photos, people would love to see quite a bit more of him in future posts.