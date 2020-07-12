Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Killer Curves In Revealing Cut-Out dress

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente sent fans into a frenzy around the world on social media after she shared a number of sexy new photos of herself on Saturday, July 11. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 2 million followers, and it quickly demanded the attention of plenty.

The 23-year-old model was photographed outdoors in the nighttime for the slideshow, which consisted of three snapshots, as some palm trees filled the background behind her. Yaslen took center stage in the series as she stood directly in front of the camera, switching between a number of sexy poses and angles. She further exuded a sexy vibe as she propped her hips and backside out, and pouted. She also averted the camera’s lens, adding an air of mystery to the mood.

Her short blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted to the right and was styled in waves as it fell around her shoulders effortlessly.

Per usual, the model also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup for the post, emphasizing her natural facial features and glamming up her look further. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, eyeliner, and lipstick. However, it was her killer figure that stole the show, as she showcased her body with a very revealing dress.

The garment, which was brown, featured a thick strap that criss-crossed around her neck. The dress barely left anything to the imagination as it tightly hugged her figure. Furthermore, the article of clothing also featured a number of cut-outs that exposed a great deal of cleavage, nearly her entire midriff, and parts of her hips. Also on display was the model’s bodacious derriere.

She finished the look off with transparent heels.

Yaslen did not include a geotag in the post but was likely photographed in Miami, as she had been spotted there earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she revealed that her dress was designed by Style Wearhouse.

The eye-catching series was met with a large amount of approval from fans, garnering more than 15,000 likes since going live just 30 minutes ago. An additional 260 followers also headed to the comments section to offer Yaslen praise about her body, beauty, and revealing ensemble.

“Wow just wow,” one social media user commented.

“Gorgeous,” added a second fan.

“Most beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in.

Yaslen has posted a number of daring looks to social media as of late. Just earlier today, she rocked a skintight workout ensemble that did not do much to conceal her figure, per The Inquisitr.