‘Black Widow’ Star Florence Pugh Discusses Criticism She Gets For Dating Zach Braff

Age gaps in Hollywood relationships are nothing new, and the difference between Florence Pugh and Zach Braff is nothing out of the ordinary when it comes to celebrities. The Black Widow actress is 21 years Zach’s junior, but there’s a reason she’s decided to date an older man and it looks like younger men just haven’t worked out for her in the past. Unfortunately for the star, she receives constant online bullying for dating Zach, and she’s had about enough.

Florence recently sat down with former The Great British Baking Show host Sue Perkins for her podcast An Hour Or So With…, which has been made available via Apple.

“I’ve always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work, and support my work, and pay for tickets, and I’m old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I’m not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with,” Florence commented. “Once again, [it’s] making a young woman feel like sh*t for no reason. I think I did feel s–t for awhile about admitting that, and then I thought, ‘How ridiculous is that?'”

She then noted that she’s 24-years-old and she can’t choose who she loves. She’s dated men her age and things haven’t gone well, and then she questioned all her cyberbullies, asking them who are they trying to match her up with.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

After appearing on Sue’s podcast, Florence spoke with Elle UK and further commented on her relationship with Zach and people’s opinions. She admitted she thinks people who put their two cents in about her personal life are “bizarre” and insisted strangers have no business trying to educate her about her romantic decisions.

Zach and Florence have kept their relationship extremely private, another reason she is so irked by the online bullying. The actress feels if she was open about her dating life with Zach, then she might understand some of the comments. But to the MCU newcomer, she’s not putting it out there so people need to mind their own business.

“My point to all this is that isn’t it odd that a stranger can totally tear apart someone’s relationship and it’s allowed?”

Florence is thought to be helping Zach grieve during the recent loss of his best friend Nick Cordero. The couple was spotted out with Nick’s one-year-old son this past Monday. It’s one of the few times the duo has ever been spotted out together.

Zach has vowed to take care of Nick’s wife and son forever. The Scrubs actor promised that the two would never want for anything ever in life.