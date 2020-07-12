Jade Roper Shows Off Baby Bump In New Instagram Photo

Former 'Bachelor in Paradise' star Jade Roper took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her quickly growing baby bump.

Former Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper took to Instagram on Saturday, July 11 to share a photo of her quickly growing baby bump. She and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, met on the reality television dating show and are currently expecting their third child together. The pair have two children under 3 years old, including Emmy and Brooks.

Roper is currently 21 weeks along with her pregnancy. In the photo, she wore a blue sports bra that exposed her belly and matching blue yoga pants. Her belly looked significantly larger than the last baby bump photo she shared on social media. The mother of soon-t0-be three wore her long dark hair down in natural waves and appeared to have on some light makeup.

She accessorized with a couple of rings on both hands. She rested one hand on her belly and used the other to snap a photo of herself as she stood in front of a mirror. The former reality television star posed in her family home in San Juan Capistrano, California, modern looking decor and furniture visible behind her.

In her caption, Roper opened up about some of the more challenging aspects of her pregnancy thus far. She has been suffering from heartburn as well as other pain. However, she has also been able to enjoy joyful moments such as feeling her child’s movement within in the whom.

Many people took the comments section of this particular post to compliment her on the photo as well as to offer up their own suggestions for dealing with unpleasant pregnancy symptoms.

“Wendy’s frosties are amazing for heartburn! My saving grace,” wrote one social media user.

“Omg those clothes look comfortable and you look adorable!! Congrats,” wrote another social media user.

“You are such a beautiful mama inside and out!” gushed one more of Roper’s fans.

Other followers inquired about when Roper and Tolbert will be sharing their unborn child’s gender publicly on social media. The pair announced their pregnancy on May 28 with a comical post on Instagram and ultrasound photos, as The Inquisitr previously reported. However, they have not offered up any hints about the gender of the child or what they intend to name he or she.

In their comical pregnancy announcement post, an exhausted looking Tolbert laid on the floor holding up a pregnancy test. Roper, Emmy and Brooks sat on his back as they posed for the photo. Emmy appeared to be crying while Brooks also had an upset expression on his face, adding to the hilariously imperfect photo.