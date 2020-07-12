Donald Trump Jr. Gets Dragged Online Over Errors Spotted On His Next Book Cover

The president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to share the cover for his next book. It did not take long, however, for him to receive a lot of negative responses over it. The cover contained a couple of grammatical issues, and that wasn’t the only part of this reveal that raised some eyebrows among his critics.

Trump Jr. tweeted out what he said was a portion of the cover for his next book which he said would be titled Liberal Privilege. Some people found it interesting that he only shared a glimpse of the cover rather than the full mock-up. However, it is available online and it quickly became fodder for his critics.

As Axios shared, this is a book that Trump Jr. has been preparing and he plans to release it via self-publishing during the week of the Republican convention in late August.

A full version of the cover showed the rest of the title that Trump Jr. didn’t include in his tweet: Joe Biden and the Democrat’s Defense of the Indefensible. It did not take long for a number of people across Twitter to point out that the apostrophe should come at the end of “Democrats,” not before the “s.”

Journalist Garrett Graff was one of many who shared the full cover via Twitter and pointed out the issue. In fact, as Graff noted in a subsequent tweet, there were a couple of grammatical issues with the cover. Not only was the apostrophe in the wrong place, Graff noted, but “best selling” should have been hyphenated.

Thrilled to announce that during the last few months of quarantine, I’ve been working on a new book, LIBERAL PRIVILEGE! Blown away by what Biden has gotten away with, more details next week! Libs already triggered! #LiberalPrivilege pic.twitter.com/eYNdcC6E2j — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2020

There were people who replied to Trump Jr.’s tweet and expressed their excitement for the upcoming release. However, it appeared that the vast majority of the responses were critical in nature.

“Using bad grammar to own the libs…” someone teased.

“Are you reprinting the cover? Just for grammatical accuracy? Asking for a friend…” questioned another critic on Twitter.

In addition to noting the grammatical errors, quite a few people thought that the president’s wealthy son writing about privilege seemed like a somewhat interesting pursuit.

“A New Yorker who was born rich wants to lecture folks about ‘privilege’,” someone else detailed on Twitter.

Do you think we should tell @DonaldJTrumpJr that there’s a typo on his book cover? He means “the Democrats’ defense of the indefensible.” pic.twitter.com/SVSEiThDjn — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) July 11, 2020

There were also quite a few replies that teased the president’s son about the supposed success of his first book, Triggered. As he noted on his new cover, it was said to be a best seller. However, the RNC also reportedly spent about $100,000 to buy up copies of the book. That means that it did not sell as well on its own as he may insinuate.

“Will the RNC be buying it bulk again so you don’t look a flop,” teased someone via Twitter.

Given that the book is a self-published project, and has not been released yet, it certainly is possible that the grammar issues on the cover will be fixed before it’s made available for purchase. Both Trump Jr.’s fans and critics will be curious to see how this upcoming book performs for him.