‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Jeweled Bikini

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick shared a racy pic with her 1.1 million Instagram fans on Saturday afternoon. The reality star posed for the sexy snap while wearing a skimpy, jeweled bikini.

Angelina’s gorgeous swimsuit came from Bikini Crush Swimwear. It appeared she was wearing the Glam Me Up Harness, in addition to her two-piece. Fastened with gold and metal fastenings and inlaid with unicorn mix stones, the harness helped flattered the brunette’s stomach and drew attention to her plunging cleavage.

Her swimwear included a stunning brassiere with a halter strap and more jeweled accents along the curves of her breasts. The swimsuit bottoms were equally sexy with sizable cutouts on the sides and more blingy details.

Aside from her sizzling ensemble, Angelina held a pair of sunglasses from an eyewear store called Alluring Eyes. In her caption, she wrote that she was “love” their products. She also tagged Bikini Crush, her makeup artist Anjali Wrenn, and Dana D. Hair Studio.

The television personality wore her hair in crimped waves, allowing her raven locks to cascade down her side as she stared directly into the camera. For her makeup, Angelina opted for a heavy application that seemed to focus mainly on her eyes and lips.

It appeared her makeup artist had used lip liner on her mouth along with multiple shades of lipstick. Angelina also looked to be sporting false eyelashes, eyeliner, eyeshadow and may have had her eyebrows carefully sculpted and shaded. As a finishing touch, it seemed like she was wearing a thick coating of foundation, bronzer, and highlighter.

Standing in front of a plain white backdrop, Angelina softened her gaze and settled her hand along her inner waist to pose for the snapshot.

The breathtaking image caught the attention of her many admirers. It did not take long for her latest post to rack up over 20,900 likes and more than 370 comments. Her fans could not wait to pour into her comments section and shower her in compliments.

“I absolutely love you! You are such an amazing person and beyond beautiful! Wish you and ur husband the best,” gushed one fan alongside a purple heart emoji.

“@angelinamtv looking better then kim Kardashian girl. super sexy and beautiful,” raved another.

“You look like a belly dancer in that swimsuit!!! It looks cute @angelinamtv!!!” chimed in a third devotee.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that the How Far Is Too Far? guest star had shared a gorgeous selfie and said life was going good for her in the caption.