Carmelo Anthony Wishes Wife La La A Happy 10-Year Anniversary On Instagram

Carmelo Anthony wanted La La Anthony and the rest of his millions of followers to know how much she means to him in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary.

Although the couple has reportedly been estranged since last year, that didn’t stop Carmelo from commemorating the day he tied the knot to the mother of his son. He posted a photo of La La, which you can see here.

In the snap, La La wore a red gown that showed off her thighs and legs, as she sat on a gold chair with her legs crossed. La La was at the center of an array of violet flowers with two Egyptian figures on each side of the location. She styled her hair in a low ponytail and appeared to wear light makeup as she stared directly at the camera.

“Real love is knowing your weaknesses and not taking advantage of them. Knowing your flaws and accepting who they are,” Carmelo captioned the photo. “When love is real, it finds a way. Love is not a feeling; it’s not words. It’s an action that One decides to take. HAPPY 10Yr ANNIVERSARY My Luv @lala.”

Carmelo received more than 190,000 likes on his post. The NBA star also received over 1,000 comments wishing him and La La a happy anniversary.

“Happy anniversary mom and dad!!” one fan exclaimed.

“A truly inspiring perfectly imperfect love story,” another follower shared, followed by a heart emoji.

“Love u both,” a third supporter wrote.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

According to Hollywood Life, some of Carmelo’s famous friends, including Dwyane Wade, applauded him for the birthday tribute. Carmelo and La La tied the knot on July 10, 2010, after dating for several years. Through the years, the couple has faced multiple issues, including Carmelo’s cheating allegations.

In 2017, the couple filed for legal separation after Carmelo was accused of having a child with another woman while they were still married. However, they never went through with the divorce and seem to be in a better place today.

The Anthonys have been living together for the past few months since they’ve been under quarantine with their 13-year-old son, Kiyan.

La La didn’t acknowledge her anniversary on Friday. The Power alum rarely posts about her husband, unless it involves their son.

On Saturday, July 4, she posted a photo on her timeline of her two boys together. Carmelo and Kiyan shared the cover of Slam magazine for its July cover, and the magazine asked the NBA star to be a guest editor.

In the post, which you can see here, Carmelo and Kiyan wore black hoodies, which La La referred to as “POWERFUL.”