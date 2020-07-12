Vanessa Hudgens Shares A Camera Roll’s Worth Of Bikini Photos

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram on Saturday, July 11, to share a wealth of photos of herself in a white bikini all in a three-slide post. In order to capture so many pictures in such a small amount of slides, the former Disney Channel star shared a 12-image collage as the first photo in the series, followed by two individual shots.

The actor wore a white two-piece with black piping that showed off her bronzed skin. The top, which featured a rectangular neckline that showed off a hint of cleavage, was tied in the middle with black string that laced the garment together. A black line ran across the bust of the bathing suit top. Her toned midriff was on full display, showcasing her diamond belly button piercing, which glinted in the light.

The bikini bottoms dipped low on her lower abdomen but rode high on her hips, flaunting her fit figure. Like the top, the bottoms also sported a black stripe that ran across the length of the suit.

Vanessa paired the swimsuit with a white bucket hat. She wore dark sunglasses in several of the images, as well as a bandana covering her nose and mouth in others. Her dark, medium-length hair whipped across her face.

She switched up her pose in every shot in the first collage, once posing with a drink, sometimes posing with her hands on her hips, and even tugging on the bottoms of her two-piece. Brilliant blue skies shone brightly overhead.

In the second slide, she stretched out along a rock, cerulean waters behind her. The third shot depicted the Broadway star standing tall in the bikini and jutting out one hip.

Vanessa’s dedicated followers flocked to the comments section in droves. They reacted to her latest snaps, complimenting the star and sharing other messages.

Some commented on how just how many photos she shared.

“POST THEM ALL CMON,” begged a social media user in all-caps.

“You couldn’t choose, could you?” asked a follower, punctuating their comment with two crying emoji.

Others wanted her swimwear.

“I NEED YOUR BIKINI,” declared a third person.

Others still loved the whole aesthetic.

“A vibe,” shared a fourth fan, following up their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

At the time of this writing, the slideshow received over 430,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments.

As Vanessa Hudgens fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the actor often posts bikini snaps on her Instagram account. One of her most recent bathing suit pics showed Vanessa lounging on a pool float wearing a light blue two-piece.