Lauren Burnham Twins With Daughter Alessi In An Adorable Tie-Dye Outfit

Lauren Burnham shared an adorable photo of herself twinning with her 1 year old daughter Alessi.

Lauren Burnham, who is married to former Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr., took to Instagram on Saturday, July 11, to share two sweet photos of herself and her 1-year-old daughter, Alessi. She and Alessi were twinning in matching tie-dye outfits.

Burnham wore a green-and-white tie-dye T-shirt she paired with matching biker shorts. She finished off the look with white sneakers. She wore her long blond hair up in a ponytail and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, including a bit of mascara.

Meanwhile, Alessi wore a pair of teeny white sneakers similar to her mothers and the same T-shirt. Her blond hair was tied up at the top of her head in a tiny bun.

The mother-daughter duo posed outside on a dirt path, with trees visible behind them. In the first photo Burnham crouched on the ground holding her daughter’s hand. Alessi appeared to be inspecting a stone she had picked up off the ground.

In the second photo, Burnham perched on the curb and smiled at the camera, exuding happiness as she soaked up the casual, yet sweet moment. Alessi appeared occupied as she checked out her shoes.

In the caption, Burnham joked that she was trying to be as cool as her young daughter.

The adorable post quickly gained attention online, racking up over 16,000 likes in under an hour. The former reality television star has 1 million fans on the platform overall. She and Luyendyk also have a joint family channel on YouTube in which they share everyday videos from their life.

Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photo, their outfits, as well as her style of parenting.

“You are so cool, kind, humble and grounded Lauren, your approach to life is refreshing!!” gushed one fan.

“Ugh so cute. I want a little girl so bad so I can match with her. Boys are okay but man the cuteness of matching mommy/daughter outfits!” wrote another social media user.

“Where are these outfits from? I want a set to match with my daughter!!” commented one more fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Burnham and Luyendyk are still in the grieving process after suffering a miscarriage in May. Eager to give their daughter a sibling, they excitedly prepared for their unborn child’s birth and were heartbroken when they lost the baby. However, they are still hopeful to bring another child into their family in the future.