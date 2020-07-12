Katya Elise Henry Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination In Skimpy Thong Bikini

American model Katya Elise Henry stunned fans on social media after she shared a sexy new slideshow of herself on Saturday, July 11. The bombshell posted the content to her Instagram account for her 7.5 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of many.

The 25-year-old, who is best known for her fitness program, was photographed seemingly on a boat as the ocean filled the background behind her. Katya took center stage in the two-photo slideshow as she switched between a number of sexy poses directly in front of the camera. She further exuded sultry-yet-happy vibes as she propped her booty out and smiled widely.

Her long brunette hair was styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Katya further sported a bandana around her locks, likely to keep her hair from getting in her face.

Katya also looked to be sporting a full face of makeup in the photos — a move that emphasized her natural features and glammed up her seaside look. The application seemingly included eye shadow, eyeliner, filled-in brows, mascara, pink lipstick, foundation, and blush.

Despite her good looks, it was Katya’s killer curves that clearly stood out most, as she flaunted them in a skimpy bikini.

Katya rocked a white bikini top that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimsuit garment did not conceal much as its tiny triangular cups exposed both a bit of sideboob and underboob. Though users couldn’t see the front of the top, it likely revealed some cleavage as well.

The model teamed the top with a matching pair of bikini bottom that also provided just minimal coverage. The briefs, which were designed in a classic Brazilian-style thong, especially showed off her curvy hips, and bodacious derriere. Her slim core was also on display as the bottoms featured high-waisted side-straps that drew eyes to her midriff.

Katya did not provide a geotag for the post.

The eye-catching series was instantly met with approval and support, amassing more than 164,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. Additionally, over 1,700 users complimented the model on her curves, looks, and bikini in the comments section.

“An angel on a boat,” one fan wrote.

“Looking beautiful and sensual,” added a second admirer.

“Aye I see you mama,” a third individual added.

“The most extraordinary, fascinating woman in the universe,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Katya has shared a number of sizzling snapshot of herself on social media this past week. Just yesterday, she stunned fans once more after rocking a a green sports bra and leggings that did not conceal much of her figure, per The Inquisitr.