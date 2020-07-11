Justin Bieber Calls Hailey Baldwin A ‘Literal Angel’ In Adorable Instagram Post

Justin Bieber shared how in love he is with his wife Hailey Baldwin on social media.

In a snap on the singer’s Instagram Stories, Bieber showed his millions of followers how Baldwin looks while she sleeps. The photo showed the supermodel sleeping on a boat during their trip to Utah. Baldwin wore a white and pink ensemble and styled her short, blonde hair into a high ponytail. She was photographed with a pink throw blanket around her and a pillow while her phone rested next to her.

Bieber then captioned the post by calling her a “literal angel.” In another post, he showed Baldwin playing with their small dog while she was on her phone. The couple appeared to be in a vehicle when the video took place.

The off-guard photo from Bieber isn’t the first time the singer has shared a snap of his bride sleeping. In a black-and-white Instagram photo, which you can see here, Bieber, Baldwin and their pup cozied together while they rested together in bed. Bieber wore a hoodie in the photo while Baldwin rocked a white tank top and a messy bun.

The Biebers have used their time in quarantine to travel to multiple places. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Baldwin recently went to Italy with her friend and fellow model, Bella Hadid. Back in June, photos surfaced of the two of them on a boat, which was reportedly for work purposes. The two reportedly shot a campaign for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Once Baldwin returned, the couple reunited for a road trip to Utah. Throughout the summer, many celebrities have ventured to Utah for some relaxation and as a way to get away from the spotlight. Some of the celebs who have been seen in Utah are Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Baldwin and Bieber have been married since September 2018. After spending years in an on-again, off-again relationship, the couple got married at City Hall in New York and had an official wedding one year later. During quarantine, the couple launched The Biebers on Facebook Watch, where they discuss their marriage and the moments that lead to them being together today. In one episode, Baldwin shared how she didn’t think she would be in wedded bliss with Bieber following their last breakup.

“It was weird because we had been apart for so long,” Baldwin said, per Glamour. “I was so cautious about the two of us because I think both of us had been hurt really bad by each other before.”