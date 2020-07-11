Justin Bieber Calls Hailey Baldwin A ‘Literal Angel’ In Adorable Instagram Post

Justin Bieber shared how in love he is with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, on social media.

In a snap on the singer’s Instagram stories, Bieber showed his followers how Baldwin looks while she sleeps. The photo showed the supermodel sleeping on a boat during their trip to Utah. Baldwin wore a white-and-pink ensemble and styled her short blond hair into a high ponytail. She was photographed with a pink throw blanket around her, while her phone rested next to her.

Bieber captioned the post by calling her a “literal angel.” In another post, he showed Baldwin playing with their small dog while she was on her phone. The couple appeared to be in a vehicle when the video took place.

The off-guard photo from Bieber isn’t the first time the singer has shared a snap of his bride sleeping. In a black-and-white Instagram photo, which you can see here, Bieber, Baldwin and their pup cozied up together while they rested in bed. Bieber wore a hoodie in the photo while Baldwin rocked a white tank top and a messy bun.

The Biebers have used their time in quarantine to travel to multiple places. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Baldwin recently went to Italy with her friend and fellow model, Bella Hadid. In June, photos surfaced of the two of them on a boat, which was reportedly for work purposes. They reportedly shot a campaign for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Once Baldwin returned, the couple reunited for a road trip to Utah. Throughout the summer, many celebrities have ventured to Utah for some relaxation and as a way to get away from the spotlight. Some of the celebs who have been seen in Utah are Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Baldwin and Bieber have been married since September of 2018. After spending years in an on-again, off-again relationship, the couple got married at city hall in New York, and had an official wedding one year later.

During the quarantine, the couple launched The Biebers on Facebook Watch, where they discuss their marriage and the moments that led to them being together today. In one episode, Baldwin shared how she didn’t think she would be in wedded bliss with Bieber following their last breakup.

“It was weird because we had been apart for so long,” Baldwin said, per Glamour. “I was so cautious about the two of us because I think both of us had been hurt really bad by each other before.”