Donald Trump Wears A Mask During Walter Reed Visit & Twitter Erupts

President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to wounded service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center today, CNN reported. Pictures of the president wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic caused quite a stir on Twitter when members of the press pool shared them.

The moment marked the first time that Trump publically wore a mask in the view of the press pool. The United States Centers for Disease Control, other medical professionals, and politicians from both parties have strongly encouraged mask-wearing when social distancing is not possible to help slow down the spread of COVID-19. A few covert pictures of the president wearing a mask appeared at other events, but he did not wear one where the press could see him. Ahead of his trip to visit the wounded soldiers, Trump told the media that he would probably wear the piece of cloth that covered his mouth and nose, and during an interview on Thursday, he also noted he would probably wear one.

“I’ll probably have a mask if you must know. I’ll probably have a mask. I think when you’re in a hospital especially in that particular setting, where you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table. I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask. I’ve never been against masks but I do believe they have a time and a place.”

It's the first time during the pandemic that Pres Trump has openly worn a face mask in full view of the press pool. pic.twitter.com/Io4x1gDEXS — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 11, 2020

Several pictures hit Twitter shortly after President Trump walked down the halls at the medical center. He had on what appeared to be a navy blue mask with a presidential seal in the lower left-hand corner. The president also wore a navy blue suit jacket with a flag pin on his lapel, a white dress shirt, and a bright blue tie. Many of the decorated military members who walked with him seemed to have on black masks.

Although some people mocked Trump on Twitter for choosing to mask up so far into the pandemic, many of the users who responded to the president’s mask-wearing were positive. Some expressed relief as well as the hope that others who had been resistant to wearing one in public would choose to do so after seeing Trump wearing one. Many Twitter accounts also expressed that they thought the president looked great and powerful in the mask.

“That’s one cool mask. Will anyone talk about that?” wondered one person.

Several Twitter users also wondered where they could buy a similar mask, but it seems that the one like Trump’s with a presidential seal is not available through official retailers.

Trump’s public mask-wearing came after he’d publically ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the likely Democratic candidate for president, for wearing one.