Nina Dobrev Shows Some Leg In Red-And-White Bikini In Riverside Photo

Nina cracked a joke about how repetitive the days feel as she celebrated the start of the weekend.

Nina Dobrev gave her fans something to smile about on Saturday. The Vampire Diaries star shared a beautiful bikini photo that showed her striking a celebratory pose, and her 20 million Instagram followers immediately took to the comments section to celebrate.

Nina, 31, was photographed standing beside a small river. White rapids created by the rocky riverbed showed that the water was moving pretty fast. The bank surrounding the river was tall and steep. Its sides were covered with large, flat-topped boulders that somewhat resembled steps. Nina was standing on one of the rocks near the water. She was barefoot, but a pair of tan hiking boots were sitting nearby on a different boulder.

Nina wore a red bralette bikini top with a low scoop neck that teased a small amount of cleavage. The garment had thin spaghetti straps, and the neckline boasted a thin band of red-and-white trim. Nina posed with both arms up in the air, which seemingly caused her top to ride up a bit. Because of this, she was flashing the barest hint of underboob.

Nina’s bottoms featured a red-and-white pinstripe pattern. The garment had a classic bikini brief silhouette with a mid-rise waist and a high leg. The photo was taken from a low angle that made her slender legs look extra long. She was also showing off her sculpted stomach as she stretched her body out.

Nina wore her long brunette hair down and pushed over to one side. She flashed a huge smile at the camera as her photo was snapped.

Nina didn’t reveal the location of her photo, but the towering pine trees that lined the top of the riverbank seemed to indicate that she was in a mountainous forested area. In the caption of her post, she quipped that she was demonstrating what it feels like to learn that it’s Saturday while living under quarantine. She compared the repetitive days to the Bill Murray movie Groundhog Day.

Since Nina’s photo was initially shared on her Instagram account, it has been liked over 770,000 times. Her followers have also shared over 3,000 messages in the comments section thus far.

“You are stunning like always,” gushed one fan.

“Legs for dayssssssss,” another remark read.

“You’re so beautiful,” a third admirer wrote.

“Imagine looking this pretty,” said a fourth devotee.

