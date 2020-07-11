Abby Dowse Owns The Frame In Ultra-Skimpy, Metallic Bikini

Aussie fitness model and social media maven Abby Dowse has never been shy about flaunting her athletic physique on Instagram. The 30-year-old showed as much once again on July 11 with a photo update which found her posing in a metallic bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination.

Although her face wasn’t even visible in the frame and the bikini had featured in a previous IG update, the post’s comments seemed to indicate that the provocative display of her tight curves and toned musculature had still managed to sufficiently rile a sizable portion of her 2.3 million followers on the platform.

“Always shining Abby,” wrote one fan, referencing the lustrous nature of Dowse’s swimwear in addition to her physique and prompting a thankful reply from the Fashion Nova ambassador.

“Absolutely incredible beauty!!” affirmed another fan.

“Wow… Just plain WOW! Absolutely gorgeous!” opined another admirer, including an emoji splash for further emphasis.

“Flawless physique Abby,” wrote a fourth commenter.

Everything from Dowse’s neck to her lower thighs was captured in the snapshot, which was composed in such a way that her bikini body was the only focus of the photo. There were no superfluous decorations or set dressings in the background or props to play with.

Dowse’s torso was captured in tremendous detail as a result; she stood directly in front of the camera as the picture was snapped and the minuscule patches of shiny fabric and ultra-thing strings that made up her two-piece did little to obscure her slightly bronzed skin, sinuous figure and prominent assets.

The pose Dowse employed found her resting one hand on her thigh, while the other was placed against her hip and booty on the opposite side. She wore a thin, white robe with intricate threading in addition to her bikini, but allowed it to hang off of her body from her elbows. This allowed for ample cleavage and a fully exposed navel in the picture.

Meanwhile, Dowse’s golden blond hair dropped down into the top of the frame and draped over her shoulders and bust. Her prominent collarbone was also adorned with two necklaces, one of which held a cross charm.

The sizzling update generated a quantifiable response from Dowse’s fanbase, racking up nearly 10,000 likes in just over an hour after hitting her feed. Almost 300 comments had been left in the meantime.

As reported by The Inquisitr on July 9, Dowse similarly showed off her curves in a photo update which showed her sporting a familiar black bodysuit with fishnet leggings.