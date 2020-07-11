Wife Takes Dishwasher Job In A Nursing Home To Visit Husband With Dementia Amid Pandemic

Mary Daniel had to get creative in order to be reunited with her husband.

Mary Daniel of Jacksonville, Florida, was determined to be reunited with her husband, Steve, who currently resides in a nursing home because he has dementia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nursing home made the decision to ban visitors in an attempt to prevent any further spread of the virus. Thus, Mary decided to become a dishwasher at the nursing home, according to Today.

Prior to the pandemic, Mary would come every night to visit her husband in the nursing home and get him ready for bed. On March 11, she was told she could not come back to visit him due to the new regulations. She had no choice but to spend 114 days away from him. She attempted to visit him by standing outside his window, but her husband became emotional because he was not able to understand the current circumstances.

Eventually, the staff at the nursing home got an idea. They reached out to Mary to find out if she would like to take a job as a dishwasher at the facility. This would allow her to still visit her husband for two days each week. On these days, the couple are able to enjoy their usual evening routine.

Now that she is able to re-enter the nursing home, Mary is extra careful to practice social distancing and do everything she possibly can to keep herself and others healthy.

“I had to have a background check, a drug test, a COVID test, 20 hours of video training on everything, including infectious diseases. It was 100 percent legit. The last thing I want is to be reckless and bring it in there. I’ve been tested three times. I’m not going places I don’t need to go. If I have to go to the grocery store, I’m social distancing.”

Mary’s new position also allows her to assist the nursing home. The nursing home staff say they are very grateful to have her as a part of their team.

Adam Berry / Getty Images

“We are happy to report that Mary is off to a great start in her new role, and we are excited to see the positive changes in Steve’s demeanor as well,” they said in a statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for those separated from loved ones. It has led people all over the world to think of creative ways to be together safely.

