Khloe Kardashian Praises Tristan Thompson’s Parenting Skills Amid Dating Rumors

Khloe Kardashian recently dished on how she and Tristan Thompson work together as True Thompson’s parents.

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian spoke to Andy Cohen about where she and Thompson stand with each other during a bonus clip of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The Watch What Happens Live host ran into Kardashian at an event and immediately asked her about Thompson. While she didn’t disclose if they were officially back together, she did share that the exes get along much better than they did in 2019.

“You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space. It’s like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for me for the rest of my life?” Kardashian said. “I have to deal with him. And he’s her dad and he’s a great dad to her. So I’m not gonna drag my feet. I’ll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me.”

During their discussion, Cohen shared that Kardashian would be the only one who could help the twosome get in a “good space” after their split. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Thompson and Kardashian dated for two years before they broke up in February, 2019. The couple ended their relationship after Thompson was spotted kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Since the scandal, Kardashian has said she’s decided to forgive all parties who were involved and wanted to move forward from the ordeal.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

While Kardashian’s focus has reportedly been on the “happy co-parenting” relationship she and Thompson share, the NBA star is allegedly doing everything in his power to win her back.

In April, a source revealed that Thompson is “fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now,” and isn’t shy about showing his ex affection online. He often leaves flirty messages and loving posts about Kardashian on Instagram while posting photos of moments with her and True.

Since quarantine began, Kardashian has also reportedly developed a “soft spot” for her ex as they’ve gotten closer over the past few months.

Kardashian and Thompson have been the center of dating rumors since she shared he was spending most of his time at the E! star’s home during the quarantine. Thompson was recently in attendance for multiple events, including Kardashian’s birthday party back in June.

The party caused speculation that the couple is secretly engaged after Kardashian was seen wearing an extravagant diamond ring. She soon denied the rumors and said she was just as surprised as her fans to learn that she’s engaged.