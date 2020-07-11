Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Bodacious Derriere In Skintight Pink Leggings

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente likely motivated thousands of fans around the world on social media after she shared a workout photo of herself on Saturday, July 11. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 2 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 23-year-old model was photographed seemingly inside of a gym for the snapshot as some weights were visible behind her. Yaslen took center stage in the image as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing next to a large car tire from her backside. She exuded a great deal of sexiness as she pushed her derriere out and pouted. She also engaged with the camera by staring straight into its lens.

Her short blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted to the right and was styled straight as it fell around her shoulders.

Yaslen also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup for the post, bringing out her natural facial features and elevating her athletic look. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, eyeliner, and pink lipstick. Still, it was her killer curves that stole the show as she showcased them with a revealing workout outfit.

Yaslen’s top consisted of an off-white sports bra. The garment tightly hugged her figure, and the top was also designed with several cut-outs that showed off parts of her back. The top further flaunted a bit of her tiny waist as it was quite short, reaching just below her rib cage.

The model teamed the top with a pair of pink leggings that did not leave much to the imagination as they were very form-fitting. Thanks to her pose choice, she was particularly able to display her curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere. As the bottoms were also high-waisted, they again drew attention to her slim core.

Yaslen included a geotag in the post that revealed she was photographed inside of Infamous Fitness Studio, in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she expressed that while her vacation was “amazing” she was ready to get back on her “grind.”

The eye-catching snapshot received a large amount of support from fans, amassing more than 28,000 likes since going live a few hours ago. An additional 300 followers also took to the comments section to compliment Yaslen on her curves, looks, and outfit.

“So so pretty,” one social media user commented.

“Gorgeous doll,” added a second fan.

“Amazing model,” a third admirer chimed in.

Yaslen has shared plenty of daring content to her social media accounts lately. On June 26, she stunned Instagram fans once again after rocking a tiny thong and an oversized sweatshirt, per The Inquisitr.