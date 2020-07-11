Anna Nystrom Pairs Pigtails With Skintight Biker Shorts In Sizzling New Update

Social media star Anna Nyström sent the pulses of her 8.5 million Instagram followers racing after showing off her sculpted body in skintight biker shorts and pigtails.

The top part of the ensemble comprised of a boxy oversized sweatshirt. The color of the garment was a light heather gray that almost matched the white wall that served as Nyström’s backdrop. The bright shade not only kept with the light and neutral aesthetic of Nyström’s social media feed, but also expertly complemented her sun-kissed skin.

The neckline of the sweatshirt was a traditional crewneck style and featured sleeves that appeared to bunch up around the wrists. Though the hemline looked to be on the longer side, Nyström had tucked it into her waistband.

Nyström coupled the top with a pair of trendy biker shorts. They were a dark seal gray that added a stunning contrast to the shot. The skintight nature of the fabric expertly hugged her muscular legs and the high-waisted cut of the shorts accentuated her hourglass figure. The brand was tagged as Ryvelle, which is Nyström’s own athleisure line.

The fitness influencer completed the look with pair of white Nike ankle-length socks and chunky sneakers.

Ensuring that focus remained on her enviable figure, Nyström kept the rest of her look almost entirely accessory-free. The only exceptions were a couple of stacked gold rings and her engagement ring.

The Instagram star opted for her trademark makeup look, which looked to include a strong brow, brown eyeshadow, heavy lashes, and a matte lip. However, the most eye-catching look about her styling was undoubtedly her hairstyle.

Though Nyström often wears her hair in soft waves or a practical ponytail, she styled her locks into two high pigtails for the shot. A few escaped wisps of hair expertly framed her face.

Nyström posed angled slightly sideways to the camera, bending her left leg at the knee while twirling her hair.

Fans went wild over the new shot, awarding it over 62,000 likes and around 500 comments.

“Gorgeous as always Anna!!” gushed one fan, emphasizing the sentiment with three heart-eye face emoji.

“I love this look on you,” wrote in a second, along with a red heart.

“Ridiculously beautiful,” raved a third, adding both a red rose symbol and the lips emoji.

“More pigtails please,” begged a fourth, concluding the comment with several pink hearts.

The Swedish model had previously wowed fans yesterday after wearing a pair of tiny jean shorts while running in a field, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.