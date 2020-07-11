Addison Rae Easterling Stuns In A Black Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

Addison Rae Easterling showed off her figure while lounging poolside.

Addison Rae Easterling took to Instagram on Saturday, July 11, to share a stunning photo of herself in a black bikini resting near a pool. The TikTok star and social media sensation sprawled out by a luxurious looking water while soaking up the sun.

Easterling, who is known for her viral dancing videos on the popular social media site, showed off her impressive physique as she lounged on her back, using one hand to shield her face from the sun. Her bikini featured logos from the Off-White brand. It was comprised of low-rise bottoms and halterneck top.

The 19-year-old protected her eyes with a pair of large sunglasses with white frames as she turned her head to look at the camera. She showed off a new manicure and some bright yellow toenail polish.

The pool behind Easterling was an infinity pool, designed to look as if the water was flowing off the end of the property and over the cliff. The Los Angeles, California, mountains and other properties were visible in the background.

Easterling included a second photo in the post featuring her little brother, Lucas. The little boy sprawled out by the side of the pool appearing to comically re-create the same pose his sister had done. He crossed one leg over the other and closed his eyes as he posed for the camera.

Easterling’s post quickly began racking up likes, surpassing 1 million in less than an hour. She boasts 22.2 million followers on Instagram, as well as a whopping 70 million on TikTok where she has a place as one of the most popular creators on the platform.

Her many followers took to the comments section to compliment Easterling on her stunning physique. Others joked about which sibling they felt pulled off the pose better.

“That second one was fire,” joked one social media user, referring to the photo of Lucas posing poolside.

“Looking good Addison, you’re my favorite TikToker…you’re so beautiful!” gushed another fan.

“You are the definition of perfection. Also Lucas is looking great too,” remarked another person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Easterling typically gets many kind messages on social media. However, she has had to deal with her fair share of hate as well.

Earlier this year, she defended herself against body shamers who were making fun of her for gaining weight. She clapped back saying that she won’t let anyone else’s opinion or unkind words affect how she views herself.