Vanessa Christine Exposes Her Fit Body In A Tiny Yellow Bikini

Instagram model Vanessa Christine went online on Saturday, July 11, and shared a set of hot bikini snaps with her ardent followers.

In the pictures, Vanessa could be seen rocking a skimpy yellow bikini that enabled her to flaunt her perfect model body. Her bikini consisted of a bandeau style top that featured pleated cups and elasticated edges held together with the help of two thin strings that ran across her chest. The top also boasted a slit in the middle which allowed Vanessa to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts.

She teamed the sexy top with matching string bottoms that were tied up high on her slender hips. The front of her bottoms scooped down to display her flat lower torso. The skin-baring ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach and sexy legs and thighs.

The 23-year-old model sported a full face of makeup to complement her bright bikini. It looked like she applied some foundation, dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, and wore pink lipstick. She seemingly applied a nude eyeshadow, a thin coat of mascara, and finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

The Florida native wore her raven-colored tresses in waves, swept them to one side, and let her long locks cascade over her shoulder and bosom.

She accessorized with a delicate pendant, a gold bracelet, and a sexy silver barbell in her navel.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Miami, Florida. For the shoot, Vanessa could be seen standing outdoors, against the background of some plants. In the first snap, she struck a side pose, touched her hair, looked away from the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile.

In the second photo, she stood with her legs slightly spread apart, faced the camera and gazed at it, and flashed a small smile.

She revealed in the caption that it was her birthday post and thanked her fans for the wishes.

Within six hours of going live, the snaps racked up more than 18,000 likes and 500-plus comments.

“Happy birthday, I hope you get everything you wished for plus more!!” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“Gorgeous bikini and amazing body! I love you, Vanessa, keep rocking!” another user chimed in.

“You are my queen. Stay happy forever,” a third follower wrote.

“The prettiest babe in the world. Have a great day,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Several of her fellow models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Alexis Clark, Lydia Farley, Angeline Varona, and Valeria Orsini.