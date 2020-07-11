Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Abs In Olive Green Workout Gear

Fitness model Katelyn Runck showcased her enviable figure in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 2.1 million followers on Saturday, July 11. Katelyn wore a skintight fitness ensemble in the photos and video.

She sported an olive green ensemble that was made up of two pieces: on top, a low-cut sports bra; on the bottom, clingy leggings.

The bra featured thin straps that circled around her shoulders. The top also boasted a plunging neckline that dipped low on her décolletage, flaunting her ample cleavage and buxom bust. Underneath the triangular cups, a sheer knit band held the bra together, showing off the tiniest hint of underboob.

Katelyn’s tanned, toned, and taut midriff was on full display, as were her six-pack abs.

The pants sported the same knit band as the top and rode low on her waist, exposing her belly button. The skintight bottoms hugged her every curve, emphasizing her fit physique.

The model wore her dark locks pulled into an updo, a large bun that on top of the crown of her head. She also wore charcoal gray aviators that obscured her eyes from view.

In the first two pictures, Katelyn posed for the camera, her sculpted stomach the star of the show. In the video clip, she pulled on the straps of the bra, drawing the viewer’s eye to her chest. She smiled broadly, her pearly white teeth glinting in the light.

In the caption of the post, Katelyn asked her fans which of the three photos was their favorite.

Her followers flooded the comments section, and while most didn’t directly answer her question, they showered her latest look with plenty of compliments.

“You are perfect,” said one fan, punctuating their comment with a smiley face and an “OK” hand symbol.

“Cool shades,” wrote another, including a smiley face with sunglasses.

“Fittest love @katelyn_runck,” gushed a third social media user, following up their comment with a red heart.

“Ur looking so beautiful,” complimented a fourth follower.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram slideshow was double-tapped more than 13,500 times and received close to 500 comments.

