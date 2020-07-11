Here’s Why Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Did A ‘Personal Favor’ For Scott Disick By Modeling His Brand

Khloe Kardashian will reportedly never stop supporting Scott Disick no matter what his status is with his ex and mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe used her modeling skills to help promote Scott’s clothing line, Talentless. In the Instagram photo, which you can see here, the Good American CEO wore a black-and-white tie-dye hoodie with a black leather skirt. She also added white tennis shoes to the look and said she thought the hoodie made her look “so young.”

The shout out from Khloe is one of the many times the Kardashian-Jenner family has supported the men in their lives. Although Scott and Kourtney broke up in 2015, he’s remained close with the family, especially Khloe, through the years.

“Scott loves Khloe like a sister and was honored that Khloe promoted his TALENTLESS line,” a source shared. “Scott knows Khloe has such a full plate so to take time out of her packed schedule to do a photo shoot for his line as a personal favor for him just shows how close their bond is.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

As Scott and Kourtney’s relationship continues to evolve for the sake of their three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8 and Reign, 4, he and Khloe share a “special connection” that made the “personal favor” she did for him even more special.

Khloe is very fond of him, and considers him to be her “second brother.” Although they’re close with one another, she reportedly doesn’t hold back when it comes to holding Scott accountable for his actions. Additionally, he will reportedly be by Khloe’s side if she ever needs him.

“Scott would do anything for Khloe,” another source shared. “They’ve been through so many things together over the years, they may not be related by blood but they’re family.”

Viewers met Scott as Kourtney’s boyfriend during the first season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As the popular E! show progressed, the couple welcomed all three of their children on camera and shared their relationship issues through the years. The exes battled about several issues, including Scott’s excessive partying.

Most recently, they debated over the appropriate time for their children to meet his former girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family also rallied around Scott when he reportedly faced a substance abuse relapse earlier this year. He briefly entered a rehab facility in Colorado in April. Shortly after, he spent time with Kourtney and the Kardashian family for an intimate birthday party.

Khloe shared a message about Scott on Instagram to celebrate his special day.