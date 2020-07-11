Will Smith Says ‘F*ck You’ To 50 Cent Jackson In Private Messages After He Makes A Jab At Jada

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared a screenshot of a private message conversation with Will Smith on his Instagram account on Saturday morning, reported Page Six. The rapper reached out to Will over the ongoing drama regarding his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith and her reported affair with August Alsina. See the post containing the foul language here.

Initially, it seemed their conversation was amicable, but after 50 Cent made a pointed jab at Jada, Smith retaliated by saying, “f*ck you.”

The drama started after a new episode of Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk aired on Friday titled “Jada Brings Herself to the Table,” which featured Jada and Will discussing her prior “entanglement” with August. Supposedly, it occurred during a period when Jada and Will were broken up.

Social media went wild over the controversy yesterday, including the Power producer, who tweeted and made multiple posts about the incident on his accounts.

In the messages shared by 50 Cent, he reached out to the Suicide Squad actor to see if he was doing alright after the episode.

Will responded that he was doing fine, to which the rapper replied: “But why she tell you that sh*t on a show for everybody to see?”

Will clarified that at the time, they were not together, “so she did her and I did me.”

“Then she said only SHE can give permission for somebody to blow her back out,” fired back, making a pointed dig at Jada.

In response to that, Will cursed at 50 Cent.

After sharing the screenshot on his Instagram page, he received tons of responses on his post. Some felt his comments were uncalled for and did not understand why he was further fanning the flames by sharing private messages publically, while others thought the exchange was hilarious.

” WOW EPIC..!!!!!!!!!!!! BEST COVO OF 2020 AWARD.!!!!!” said rapper Nelly.

“Dat boy Shot out man,” added 2 Chainz.

“Will Smith is a legend, why is everyone playing him out like that? Especially in today’s age we’re not supposed to be tearing each other down. Why post a private convo? That’s super petty,” added one user.

Before the Red Table Talk episode aired, August had told Angela Yee that Jada had been given “permission” by Will to date him. The former Gotham actress said that was not true.

Despite the drama, Will and Jada appear to be in a better place in their marriage now, based on the conversation they had on RTT.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Will said it was a “miracle” he and Jada had worked things out after everything that happened.