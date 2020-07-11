Demi Rose Shows Off Her Curvy Derriere & Plenty Of Cleavage In Striped Bikini

British bombshell Demi Rose Mawby caused waves on Saturday afternoon with a new pair of photos on her Instagram page. She wore a striped bikini that highlighted all of her infamous curves and her fans could hardly contain themselves.

In her caption, Demi noted that this was a bikini from Fashion Nova. She appeared to be standing in the shallow end of an indoor pool, facing a wall of mirrors. The pair of new photos showed Demi’s curvy physique from nearly every angle and she oozed sex appeal and confidence.

The bikini top and matching thong bottoms were in a bold, striped pattern. The suit appeared to be primarily black with bright red, blue, yellow, and green vertical stripes adding pops of color.

Demi’s first photo in her new post showed facing the camera, her eyes closed and her facial expression one of contentment and serenity. She had her arms raised up and her hands gently rested atop her head. In addition, she had one leg placed slightly ahead of the other in order to highlight her extreme hourglass curves.

This snap revealed plenty of deep cleavage, Demi’s jaw-droppingly curvacious hips, and a glimpse of her pert posterior in the mirror.

“She is a true goddess of beauty,” a fan remarked.

“Imagine waking up this perfect,” someone else praised.

In the second photo, Demi stood facing the mirror as she cocked one hip. She had her hair pulled away from her fair, held back by her hands, and she wore a pair of large hoop earrings.

Demi stared straight toward the mirror and the angle the photographer used gave the illusion that Demi was also staring straight at those viewing the shot. The triangle top barely contained the British model’s ample bosom and the thong bottoms revealed quite a bit of her plump booty.

Within a couple of hours, Demi’s pair of bikini snaps had already received more than 385,000 likes from her millions of followers. Thousands of comments poured in as well as people noted their intense enthusiasm for these sexy shots.

“You’re the most gorgeous woman in the world!” one of her followers declared.

“You look amazingly beautiful,” noted another fan.

It is nothing new for Demi’s fans to see her flaunting her stunning figure in a revealing bikini or something else equally jaw-droppingly hot. However, this new pair of bikini photos seems well on its way to becoming one of her most popular posts in quite some time and it may be tough for her to top these.