Brittany Cartwright Twins With Husband Jax Taylor In Sweet Tribute On His 41st Birthday

The 'Vanderpump Rules' couple look adorable in matching sweatsuits.

Brittany Cartwright shared a sweet social media tribute in honor of her husband Jax Taylor’s 41st birthday on July 11.

In a new share to her Instagram page, the Vanderpump Rules star was all smiles as she posed for a mirror selfie with her husband of one year while they wore matching black Supreme hoodies and sweat pants. In a sweet slideshow, Brittany also shared a shirtless photo of her hunky husband as well as a pic of the pair with their heads behind a cartoon photo prop of a buff couple in swimsuits.

Brittany also shared a snap of a solo, tux-wearing Jax on their wedding day, which took place in June 2019, as well as a few more couples photos.

In the caption to the slideshow, Brittany wished Jax a happy birthday and described him as her best friend. The 31-year-oldVanderpump Rules beauty also thanked her man for always wearing matching outfits with her and for making their life together “fun.”

Brittany added that she can’t wait to spend “41 more” birthdays with Jax, and she joked that she’ll feel that way even if he turns into Hal from the couple’s joint Bachelor/Bachelorette party last year. Vanderpump Rules fans may recall that Jax donned a wig and old man getup and turned up as his alter ego Hal at his future wife’s bash with her girls last year.

You can see Brittany’s sweet birthday tribute to Jax below.

In comments to the photos, fans and famous pals, including fellow Bravo celebrities Randall Emmett and Lauren Wirkus, sent Jax birthday greetings.

“So happy to see you guys happy and still posting!!!” one fan wrote. “Keep smiling, you are loved by so many of us in this world of hate right now!!! Don’t ever forget this!”

“Happy birthday [Jax Taylor] I know your bride [Brittany] will treat you great on your special day,” another added.

“Favorite couple on Pump Rules,” a third fan wrote. “Love you guys! HAPPY BDAY JAX!!! Have a good one.”

Vanderpump Rules fans know that Brittany and Jax have been dealing with a lot of personal stress and have not been on social media as much over the past month. The Bravo stars were recently faced with a medical emergency involving Brittany’s mom, and they have been spending time in Kentucky to help take care of her.

In addition, a racism scandal resulted in the firing of four cast members on Vanderpump Rules. There is no word on the future of the long-running Bravo reality show following the cast shakeup.