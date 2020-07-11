Anna Katharina Showcases Her Bombshell Body In Frilly Black Lingerie

Anna Katharina showcased her bombshell body in a new Instagram update shared on Saturday afternoon. The stunner posted three pictures from a photo shoot with fashion and lifestyle photographer Eduardo Ceballo. She flashed her flawless hourglass figure in black lace lingerie.

In the racy pics, Anna looked incredible in her skimpy ensemble. Her bra sported delicate scalloped edges and swirling patterns across the cups. The low-cut neckline allowed the model to showcase her ample bust, offering her fans a hearty glimpse at her cleavage and the curves of her breasts.

On her lower half, she matched her tiny panties to her top. With a high-cut hemline, her panties accentuated her slim thighs and flattered her slender waist. Her bottoms highlighted the deep v-shaped cut of her lower abdomen. Aside from her barely-there ensemble, Anna also rocked a long-sleeve button-up denim shirt. Each picture featured her modeling the top differently.

In the first snap, Anna faced the camera head-on while adjusting the collar of her top. She made a smoldering expression with her face, lips parted, and jaw jutted upward to add to the overall intensity of the image. She flaunted her chiseled abs.

For the second still, the social media sensation allowed her shirt to slip down her shoulders, baring her toned arms to her 1.3 million followers as she turned her body to the side and posed a coy fashion.

The third and final image featured Anna standing in profile with her one arm bent and resting against the plain wall behind her. She tugged her blond locks up into a messy bun and teasingly slid her fingers along the strap of her panties while showing off her upper thigh and rear.

All three photographs were shared in black-and-white.

In her caption, Anna joked that her outfit was an easy way for many to dress as Tom Cruise in the 1983 film Risky Business for Halloween.

Within two hours of posting the quadruple-photo update to her Instagram account, it had garnered over 13,900 likes and more than 200 comments.

“I’m going to dress like that and say that I’m ‘Anna dressing as Tom Cruise in Risky Business,'” joked one fan.

They were lucky enough to get a response from her.

“People will be like oh I can see it now,” she replied.

“Tom Cruise only wishes he could look half as good as you do!! Thank you,” gushed a second user.

“I love these black and white photos,” chimed in another.