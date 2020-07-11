Niece Waidhofer Displays Her Pert Derriere In Black Shorts On Instagram

American Instagram sensation Niece Waidhofer took to her Instagram account on Saturday and shared yet another sexy snap to titillate her 1.9 million followers.

In the photo, the lingerie model could be seen rocking a white crop top that perfectly accentuated her curves. The tiny ensemble enabled her to show off her bare midsection and taut stomach. She teamed the top with a pair of black knickers that featured white edges.

The minuscule bottoms put her pert derriere on full display while also drawing viewers’ attention toward her slender legs.

Niece sported a full face of makeup in keeping with her signature style. She appeared to have applied an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless matte finish. She seemingly opted for a nude lipstick, nude blush, gray eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows that had been arched to perfection.

The Houston, Texas, native wore her brunette tresses in a messy ponytail, letting a few strands of hair fall beside her face and over her shoulder.

The shoot took place in a nondescript room. Niece stood in front of a mirror with her legs slightly spread apart. She lightly pulled the hemline of her top with one hand, held the other hand behind her head, and tilted her face. She parted her lips and gazed into the mirror.

In the caption, Niece informed her fans that she had recently moved into her new apartment. She also joked about the paintings she’d hung on the walls.

Within two hours of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered a whopping 65,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Niece’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 900 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You are an amazingly beautiful and hot woman! I like you so much,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Oh wow, I can’t take my eyes off your incredible booty! Totally mind-blowing!” another user chimed in.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Hope you have a great weekend, beautiful,” a third admirer remarked.

“Surely the hottest on IG! I really wish I could move in with you in your apartment, lol,” a fourth follower expressed his wishful thinking.

Aside from her fans and followers, some models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Gabriella Abutbol.

Niece amuses her fans with her hot pictures and humorous caption almost every week. Not too long ago, she shared a snap in which she rocked a tight black-and-white outfit to flaunt her amazing booty.