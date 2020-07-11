‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Preview: Gloria’s Family Causes Problems

The Young and the Restless weekly preview for the week of July 13 through 17 teases five episodes featuring Gloria and her two boys — Michael and Kevin. Kevin gets in trouble, and later, he gets married, which ends up with Michael finding his long lost father. John learns Glo lied to him, and then she even jumps out of a giant present. Things are rarely boring in Genoa City when Glo’s around.

For Monday, Y&R goes back to November 26, 2003. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) found out about Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart) legal trouble, according to SheKnows Soaps. When he realized what Kevin did to Lily (Christel Khalil), Michael wanted nothing to do with the whole thing. As for Lily, she begged forgiveness from mom Dru (Victoria Rowell) and dad Neil (Kristoff St. John), and they encouraged her to report Kevin to the police. Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) discovered that his son Nick (Joshua Morrow) pulled one over on him, and it ended up causing significant problems.

On Tuesday, catch storylines from March 31, 2005. Gloria confessed the truth about her sons to John (Jerry Douglas) about her sons. She’d hired actors so that John wouldn’t realize that her real sons were Michael and Kevin. Elsewhere, Jack (Peter Bergman) laid on the Abbott charm for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) when he used her son to try to make dinner for her, but Phyllis wasn’t so sure about all of it. FinallyNikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wondered whether daughter-in-law Sharon (Sharon Case) is a good mother after she overheard Sharon worried about Cassie (Camryn Grimes).

Monty Brinton / CBS

Wednesday brings a flashback from August 18, 2008. Kevin and Jana (Emily O’Brien) got married, and River ended up being a surprising guest as the past returned to haunt Gloria and Michael. River was really Michael’s long-lost father, Lowell. Elsewhere Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) ended up coming between Lily and Cane (Daniel Goddard).

For Thursday, take a trip to April 12, 2006. Lauren shared some surprising news with her husband, even though Gloria’s presence ended up causing a delay. Finally, Lauren told Michael he was going to be a father, and the couple celebrated their happiness after the initial shock wore off. Phyllis refused to let Sharon encroach on her territory. Everybody wanted Phyllis to quit her job, but the work was all she had left. Finally, Gloria and Kevin worked to cover their tracks. He wanted to tell Michael the truth, but Glo wished to keep the details about the tainted Glow samples between the two of them, so Kevin reluctantly agreed.

Friday flashes back to December 21, 2016, when Gloria returned to Genoa City just in time for the holidays. She stunned everybody by literally jumping out of a present, and when she learned that Kevin and Chloe were together, he stood up for Chloe. Finally, Victor and Nikki tackled a challenge in the true Newman style. Christmas wasn’t what they expected because Sully turned out to be Christian.