Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Cleavage In White Jumpsuit While Talking Secret Tacos And TikTok

Lindsey also spoke about what life has been like for her amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she revealed what she wants to do once it's over.

Lindsey Pelas touched on a variety of different topics during a brief chat with The Hollywood Fix on Friday. She also gave viewers a look at her sexy street style.

Lindsey’s fans are used to seeing her flaunt her incredible curves in her social media photos, and it turns out that the model also isn’t shy about showing off her famous cleavage when she isn’t posing in front of a camera. She was on her way to grab lunch at the Sugar Taco restaurant on Melrose Avenue when she was spotted by members of The Hollywood Fix team. Lindsey was filmed strolling down the sidewalk in a form-fitting white bodysuit with a plunging V neck that put her voluptuous chest on full display. The crisp garment was sleeveless, and it had a tapered leg. It was also cinched in at the waist to showcase the model’s hourglass shape.

Lindsey wore a pair of white slide sandals on her feet. She was carrying a large gray purse, and she had on a pair of dark sunglasses. Her blond hair was styled in long curls.

Lindsey was asked if she was worried about catching the coronavirus while she was eating out at Sugar Taco. The Eyes Up Here podcast host is a one of the restaurant’s investors, and she reassured viewers that the eatery is taking safety precautions to protect its guests. She also noted that she had a mask in her hand, which she was going to wear inside.

While talking about her restaurant, Lindsey revealed that there’s a secret menu item called the ghost pepper taco that costs $6.66 “and your soul.”

“So it’s very hot. Not many can take it,” Lindsey said. “You’ll cry tears of pain or joy. Depends on your taste level.”

Lindsey was asked whether she’s on TikTok. The model has an account on the app, and she has shared a few videos on it. In one funny clip, she and TikTok star Lauren Compton tried to replicate a trick that involved balancing bottles of Corona beer. Lindsey’s followers loved the video, but the model described herself as “sh*t at TikTok.”

“It’s just a lot of work. I love watching people’s TikToks, but it’s not my talent,” Lindsey stated.

Lindsey also answered a few different questions about what her life has been like during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was asked about what she’s been doing to stay sane, and she joked that she’s actually “going insane.” She also said that she’s been reading a lot books. As far as dating during the pandemic is concerned, she would only say that her love life is “complicated.”

Lindsey revealed that the first thing she wants to do when normal life resumes is to travel to Europe. She was asked to share a message for her fans, and she made sure to remind them to wear masks around other people.

“Keep it sexy,” Lindsey said. “Stay safe.”