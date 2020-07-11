Georgina Mazzeo Flashes Major Skin In A Leopard-Print Bikini

Venezuelan bikini model Georgina Mazzeo took to her Instagram account on Saturday and wowed her legions of followers to a very hot bikini snap.

In the picture, Georgina could be seen rocking a skimpy, animal-print bikini that allowed her to show off major skin. Her bikini top boasted thin straps and a plunging neckline that enabled her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed her bikini top with skimpy bottoms that drew attention toward her toned thighs and taut stomach.

The Latina beauty opted for a full face of makeup and chose subtle shades in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. It looked like she applied some foundation, dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, wore a light terracotta shade of lipstick, and applied a nude eyeshadow. She seemingly completed her look with defined eyebrows and nose contouring.

Georgina wore her slightly damp, brunette tresses in waves and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and back.

The shoot took place at a beach but the hottie did not specify the location. To pose, she could be seen kneeling on the sand. Her knees and hands were partially submerged in seawater because of the incoming waves. Georgina slightly tilted her head, flashed a small smile, and gazed straight at the camera.

Knowing that a picture is worth a thousand words, she did not include a caption. She also tagged her backup account in the post.

Within two hours of going live, the snap accrued close to 60,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Georgina’s fans took to the comments section and shared about 600 messages to praise her amazing figure and gorgeous looks.

“I love this photo! You look super hot and pretty. The photographer must have been stunned to see you like this,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Your BEAUTY has no limits, my little mermaid!” another user chimed in.

“So gorgeous!!! You have the most beautiful eyes I have ever seen. I love you with all my heart!” a third admirer remarked.

“Happy weekend, Georgina. Always keep smiling and stay safe,” a fourth follower wrote.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Maria Teresa Iannuzzo and Bru Luccas.

Two days ago, Georgina had shared a video clip from the same photoshoot in which she could be seen working out on the beach.

The video was sponsored by the American energy drink brand, Bang. As of this writing, the video has garnered more than 227,000 views, 40,000 likes, and above 500 comments.