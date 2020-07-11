Holly Sonders Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs While Wearing A Scanty Nude Bikini

Holly Sonders let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday afternoon. The Fox Sports host flashed her fit figure as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Holly went full bombshell as she sported a revealing nude bikini. The tiny top fastened around her neck and behind her back while exposing her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and gave fans a peek at her long, lean legs. Her tiny waist, flat tummy, and insanely chiseled abs were also in full view for the post. She accessorized the style with a pair of large hoop earrings, a dainty chain around her neck, and a dangling bellybutton ring.

Holly posed in front of a beige wall. She had both of her hands behind her head and one knee bent. She arched her back and tilted her head towards the sky.

Holly’s long, dark hair was pulled back behind her head with her hands. She grabbed the locks as they fell behind her back.

She also opted for a full face of make up in the shot. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with dark pink lipstick.

Holly’s 479,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 1,700 times within the first 35 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 40 remarks on the post during that time.

“Very hot and interesting,” one follower wrote.

“Abs are pretty special,” another declared.

“I’d kill for your abs,” a third social media user gushed.

“Total babe,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her show off her enviable curves in racy outfits online. She’s been known to sport sexy bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tiny tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a daring pink thong bathing suit while soaking up some sun at the beach. To date, that pic has raked in more than 9,100 likes and over 170 comments.