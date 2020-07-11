Patrick Mahomes Says He Wants To Win ‘At Least’ Six Super Bowls

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes said on Friday that he understands he’s chasing the legacy of future Hall-of-Famer, Tom Brady. In the course of chasing that legacy, Paul Kasabian of Bleacher Report wrote that Mahomes wants to win “at least” six Super Bowls before everything is said and done.

Mahomes got his first of those six in February of 2020 when he led the Chiefs to a comeback victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. He did add, in an interview with ESPN’s Nicole Briscoe that there isn’t a hard and fast number he’s shooting for when it comes to championships.

“I don’t know if there’s a number,” Mahomes said. “I mean obviously you try to chase greatness, and [Brady’s] got six, so I’m going to try to do whatever I can to at least get to that number.”

The quarterback added he understood how hard it would be to get to six. Mahomes also said he knew it was a one of a kind thing that Brady was able to get to nine Super Bowls and then win six of them. He then said he was just going to go about his business and work as hard as he could to accomplish that goal and see what happened after the fact.

The Chiefs have had quite a bit of success since Mahomes took over the team’s starting quarterback job. He won his first and only start of his rookie campaign in 2017. He followed that up with back-to-back 12-4 records in 2018 and 2019. Mahomes and his team were AFC West champions in both of the last two years and made it to the AFC Title game in 2018.

In that contest, he lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, who went on to win the Super Bowl in 2018. Last season, the Chiefs rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Multiple analysts out of Las Vegas have rated the Chiefs and Mahomes to be the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl attached to the upcoming season.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mahomes will certainly have plenty of opportunities to get the Chiefs multiple NFL titles. Earlier this month, the 2018 league MVP signed a 10-year extension with his team. With two years to go on his rookie contract, the new deal means that if all goes well, he’ll be in Kansas City for at least the next 12 years.