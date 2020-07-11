‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Video Preview: Gloria Stuns Her Family

The Young and the Restless weekly video preview for the week of July 13 through 17 teases a week filled with Gloria, Kevin, and Michael. The family always manages to stick together, but sometimes it gets tough for them.

Gloria (Judith Chapman) defends Kevin (Greg Rikaart) against John Abbott (Jerry Douglas). He wants Kevin to get lost, but Glo is not having it. She firmly lets her man know that he is speaking to her son. Glo finally confesses the truth about her sons to John. She hired two boys to get There’s a clear implication that John is going to have to forgive her lies if he hopes to keep his relationship with Gloria going well.

The family sticks together, and they enjoy a beautiful time as Kevin and Jana (Emily O’Brien) get married. A surprise guest also ends up attending the wedding, which brings Gloria and Michael’s (Christian LeBlanc) past back to haunt them. Michael identifies the man who calls himself River as his long-lost father, Lowell (Michael Gross). Unfortunately, the unexpected guest tells Michael that he doesn’t know him. Gloria demands to know where Lowell has been all these years. Kevin steps in and puts a stop to the whole thing because it is his wedding, and he wants to move forward with tying the knot. Ultimately, family and friends cheered and clapped as Kevin and Jana kissed after becoming husband and wife.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Then, Kevin finds himself in huge trouble, so he needs some legal advice from his brother, Michael. When Michael finds out that the type of problem his little brother is in involves an underage Lily (Christel Khalil) and an STD, he is not even a tiny bit willing to help. A desperate Kevin tries to shove his way into Michael’s place while he begs to borrow some money. However, Michael doesn’t have it. He ends up slamming the door right in his brother’s face.

Finally, it is Christmas, and Kevin, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Bella are with Michael and Lauren (Tracey Bregman). They plan to have a wonderful celebration as a family, and there is even a giant present waiting to be opened. Things are not quite what they seem, though, and Gloria, who has been gone for a while, ends up shocking everybody by popping out of the beautifully wrapped box. She’s not thrilled to see Kevin and Chloe together, but Chloe tries to keep things positive for Bella, so she says it’s all so much fun.