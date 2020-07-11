Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Derrière In Cheeky Bikini Bottoms While Straddling A Bike

Alessandra Ambrosio seems to be enjoying the summer weather. On Saturday, she shared a sexy update to her Instagram page that featured her enjoying some time outside while getting in some exercise.

The Victoria’s Secret model looked to be the picture of health in the snap. She posed with her bicycle on a sidewalk that was surrounded by lush green foliage. The geotag for the post indicated that she was in Santa Monica, California. If her caption was any indication, she was about to take a the bike for a ride in her backyard.

Giving the snapshot a bit of sex appeal, Alessandra went topless. The picture captured her from behind at a light angle as she straddled the bike with her hands on the handle bars. She sported a pair of bright blue bikini bottoms with a cheeky cut that put her derrière on display. They featured straps that tied at her hips with wooden beads on the ends. A gold detail on the top center of the back of the bottoms drew the eye to her lower back. She was barefoot, and stood on her toes, emphasizing her toned legs. She also sported a blue and white striped towel around her neck.

Alessandra looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a slight smile with her lips parted. The pose showed off her shapely back and arms as well as her slender waistline. Her bronze skin popped against the bright green colors in the background.

The 39-year-old model wore her hair in ponytail on the top of her head with a few wisps of hair framing her face. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that included a rose shade on her lips. She accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings and a bangle bracelet.

Many of her followers seemed to be thrilled with the post, with more than 63,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of it being share to her account.

“Very beautiful and nice Picture, looks great,” one admirer wrote.

“Beautiful lady,” echoed a second Instagram user.

“OMG … your [sic] gonna cause car accidents!” joked a third fan.

“Time has no power over you,” a third follower quipped.

Alessandra seems to be defying the years, as she looks as good as some women half her age. She does not seem to mind showing her fit physique off, either. Last month, she shared a snap that saw her flaunting her curves in a green bikini while taking a dip in a pool.