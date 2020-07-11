Devon Windsor Sports Plunging Swimsuit While Posing In An Outdoor Shower

Getty Images for What Goes Around Comes Around

On Saturday, July 11, American model Devon Windsor started off the weekend by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old outside at an undisclosed location. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a textured zebra-print one-piece with a matching belt from her swimwear line Devon Windsor Swim. The plunging swimsuit put her incredible curves and slender waist on full display. Devon piled on the accessories, wearing a coordinating headband, a statement necklace, delicate earrings, and numerous bracelets worn on her left wrist.

For the photo shoot, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down and appeared to have had on a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle cosmetic application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, a light coat of mascara, and highlighter. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the first image, the model stood with her shoulders back and her arms to her side in front of tropical foliage. She tilted her head and focused her gaze on the photographer, parting her full lips. The following shot showed her posing in an outdoor shower. She allowed water to cascade over her right arm, as she placed one of her hands on the back of her head.

In the caption, Devon noted that “[m]atching headbands” and “[o]utdoor showers” brought her joy.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 24,000 likes. Many of her admirers also proceeded to compliment her in the comments section.

“Wow you’re fantastic baby, super cool,” wrote one fan.

“Hey you are so gorgeous and beautiful honey,” added a different devotee.

“Stunning,” remarked another follower, adding both a lightning bolt and pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a string of red heart emoji.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Devon has not yet responded to the comments.

This is far from the first time that she has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a black swimsuit with cut-out detailing. That post has been liked over 50,000 times since it was shared.