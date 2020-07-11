Mitt Romney Blasts Trump’s Commutation Of Roger Stone’s Sentence As ‘Historic Corruption’

Mitt Romney blasted President Donald Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone’s prison sentence on Saturday, posting on Twitter it was an example of “historic corruption.” Romney added the act was an obvious sign of Trump protecting someone who had been convicted by a jury of lying to shield the very president who just allowed Stone to stay out of prison.

Lauren Egan of NBC News reported that Romney was the first prominent Republican to publicly criticize Trump after the president effectively erased Stone’s upcoming 40-month prison sentence. The former Trump campaign aid was sentenced to prison after being convicted of making false statements to Congress and witness tampering and intimidation.

Trump defended his position on Saturday, saying the conviction of Stone was the result of an illegal witch hunt, according to Benjamin Fearnow of Newsweek.

Egan pointed out Romney is not only the first but so far the only Republican lawmaker to blast Trump’s decision. While most of his fellow Republicans have stayed silent, the other voices who have weighed in on the issue have been supportive of the president.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham tweeted out his support of the commutation before it was officially announced. He said that in “his view” it was within the president’s power to commute the sentence of Stone.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Fearnow reported that while Republicans have either kept quiet or lent their support to the move, Democrats lined up with Romney to decry the commutation. “President Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of top campaign advisor Roger Stone, who could directly implicate him in criminal misconduct, is an act of staggering corruption,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted Saturday.

He reported that Maxine Waters took to social media to make it clear she wasn’t at all surprised Trump had helped out Stone. She also warned that before the president leaves office he’ll make sure “all his crooked friends” are able to cheat and steal as much as they can. She added the democrats had impeached Trump because of situations like Stone, but the Republicans were the ones who took no action and refused to remove him from office.

On that note, Romney was the only Republican senator who voted to convict Trump during the Senate’s impeachment trial.

The Utah Senator, former Massachusetts governor and one-time Republican nominee for president hasn’t always been an adversary of Trump’s. Romney reportedly had discussions about joining the — then president-elect’s — administration. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Romney went on record in June saying he believed Trump will win reelection in November.