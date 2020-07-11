Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Underboob In A Revealing Pink Two-Piece Dress & Heels: ‘All Dressed Up’

Tahlia Skaines returned to her Instagram account on Saturday to share another revealing snap with her loyal fans. The model showcased her petite figure while revealing in the caption that she was all dressed up and that she finally had somewhere to go.

In the racy pic, Tahlia looked smoking hot as she sported a stunning pink two-piece dress. The top fit snugly around her chest and showed off her ample cleavage in the process. Her muscular arms and shoulders were also in full view, as well as her underboob.

The matching skirt wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and clung to her curvy hips. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also in the spotlight for the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of dangling earrings, a silver necklace and matching bracelet, as well as white heels.

In the first photo, Tahlia stood in front of a large window. She pushed her hip out and placed one hand around her waist while wearing a steamy expression on her face. In the second shot, she turned her body to the side and bent one knee as she arched her back and smiled brightly for the camera.

Tahlia wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the platinum locks in loose curls that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with soft pink gloss on her lips.

Tahlia’s 536,000-plus followers showed their support for the upload by clicking the like button more than 11,000 times within the first nine hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 150 messages.

“You stunner!” one follower stated.

“Ohhhhhhhmygosh babe you absolutely kill it,” another declared.

“This outfit looks amazing on you,” a third social media user wrote.

“Wow love the outfit and you,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia doesn’t seem to mind showing some skin in her online posts. Most recently, she dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a red and white striped string bikini. To date, that snap has collected more than 13,000 likes and over 170 comments.