Natalie Roser Shows Off Fit Figure In Skintight Pink Workout Ensemble

Australian fashion model Natalie Roser captured hearts around the world on social media after she posted two new stunning photos of herself on Saturday, July 11. The Maxim bombshell shared the series of snapshots with her 1.2 million followers on her Instagram account and it quickly demanded the attention of thousands.

The 29-year-old beauty, who is currently signed to Wilhelmina Models, was seemingly photographed inside of a cafe as she enjoyed a beverage of some sort. Natalie took center stage as she was situated directly in front of the camera, switching between two different poses while she sat down. She further exuded a happy vibe as she smiled widely in both of the images.

Her long blond hair — which featured highlights and dark roots — did not appear to be styled as it fell around her shoulders and down her in back in natural-looking waves.

Natalie also looked to be rocking a bit of makeup in the series, adding just a touch of glamour to her appearance, and bringing out her natural features. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, filled-in eyebrows, eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and nude lipstick.

Still, it was her fit figure that clearly stood out most in the post, as she flaunted her physique with ease in a stylish workout ensemble.

The outfit consisted of a sporty pink top that featured two thick straps that went over Natalie’s shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave too much to the imagination as it was very tight on the model, highlighting her bust. The top also featured a bit of a plunging neckline that displayed just a hint of her cleavage.

Natalie paired the sporty top with a pair of matching pink bottoms that also helped to flaunt her curvy figure. Her pants — which were very form-fitting and looked to be made out of a soft, stretch material — particularly drew attention to her hips, backside, and chiseled core.

The fitness model specified that she was at Porch and Parlour, a dining establishment in Sydney, Australia. In the caption, she stated that her attire was designed by Alo, an online clothing company.

The images received more than 8,000 likes since going live, proving to be a popular post. An additional 100 followers also took to the comments section to compliment Natalie on her figure, beauty, and ensemble.

“Radiant beauty,” one Instagram user commented.

“Gorgeous smile,” added a second fan.

“Beautiful Australian girl,” a third admirer chimed in.

Natalie has taken to Instagram to share a number of sizzling updates as of late. Just yesterday, she wowed her multitude of fans once again after rocking a skimpy snakeskin print bikini that showcased her flawless figure, per The Inquisitr.