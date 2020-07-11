Hope Beel Brings Some ‘Saturday Sizzle’ While Flaunting Her Figure In A Sexy Bikini

Hope Beel let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram pic. The brunette beauty showcased her beach body as she told her fans in the caption that she was bringing a little sizzle to heat up their Saturday.

In the racy pic, Hope looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a black and tan animal-print bikini. The skimpy top fit snugly around her chest while exposing her abundant cleavage and toned arms.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and laced around her tiny waist while flaunting her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the process. Her long, lean legs were also spotlighted in the photo. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Hope posed on a boat with her body turned to the side. She had one hand behind her and the other resting in front of her as she arched her back and popped her booty out. She wore a sultry expression her face as she soaked up some sun.

Hope wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The application appeared to include mascara-covered lashes and light black eyeliner, as well as soft pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink lipstick.

Hope’s over 1.3 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first two hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 280 remarks during that time.

“Can’t handle you,” one follower declared.

“So sensual,” another wrote.

“Body of a Goddess,” a third person commented.

“You’re absolutely magnificent,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is known for inspiring fans to hit the gym with her gorgeous posts. She’s often seen flaunting her fit figure in tiny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a yellow bra and a pair of curve-hugging ripped jeans while enjoying a day in nature. That pic as was also a popular one. To date, it’s racked up more than 6,500 likes and over 360 comments.