Victoria Beckham Reacts To Son Brooklyn’s Engagement At Age 21

The singer and fashion designer is excited for her eldest son's engagement.

Victoria Beckham is thrilled over her son Brooklyn’s recently announced engagement to his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

The wife of David Beckham shared a repost of the Instagram photo that her 21-year-old son used to make his announcement as she wished the couple a lifetime of joy. In Victoria’s post, which can be seen here, the newly engaged couple was shown in a loving embrace as they gazed into one another’s eyes in an outdoor setting.

“The MOST exciting news!!” Victoria captioned the engagement pic. “We could not be happier that [Brooklyn Beckham] and [Nicola Peltz] are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much.”

Victoria also tagged her famous husband and their three other kids, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 9.

Nicola replied to her future mother-in-law with a sweet comment to the post.

“I love you so so much Victoria I’m the luckiest girl,” the 25-year old Transformers: Age of Extinction actress wrote.

Several commenters wrote that it’s time for Nicola to call the Spice Girls star “Mom.”

Jemal Countess / Getty Images

It’s no surprise that Victoria is happy about her son’s engagement news. The fashion designer and her husband both reportedly love Brooklyn’s fiancée and are ready to welcome her into the family.

Nicola’s engagement photo dress – a yellow, ruffled summertime maxi dress — was even designed by her future mother-in-law, according to E! News. The yellow dress appears to be from Victoria’s spring and summer 2020 fashion collection.

Brooklyn’s siblings are also fans of his gorgeous fiancee. Romeo and Cruz Beckham both took to Instagram to pay tribute to their big brother and their future sister-in-law.

“Congratulations,” Romeo wrote as he shared the engagement photo to his Instagram story, while Cruz added, “LOVE YOU” ina caption to the same photo.

Brooklyn and Nicola also received congratulations from fans and famous friends in response to their engagement announcement.

“Congratulations my brother,” wrote singer Cody Simpson on Brooklyn’s post, which is here. “So happy for you! Wishing you two a lifetime of happiness.”

“Congratulations!! So much love,” added Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

There is no word on when Brooklyn plans to marry his soulmate, whom he went Instagram official with in January of this year. At age 21, the aspiring photographer is three years younger than his soccer star dad was when he married his mom Victoria, then 25, in July 1999. Brooklyn turns 22 in March 2021, while Nicola will be 26 in January.